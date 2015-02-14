(Adds Chinese ministry comment)
GENEVA Feb 13 A World Trade Organization
dispute panel upheld most parts of a complaint against China on
Friday in a case brought by Japan and the European Union
challenging Chinese anti-dumping duties on high performance
seamless stainless steel tubes.
Japan brought the complaint in December 2012 to object to
China hampering firms such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
from selling the tubes, which are used in coal-fired
power plants.
The European Union, home to exporters such as Tubacex S.A
in Spain and Salzgitter A.G in Germany,
joined the case against China in June 2013.
"In international trade we all need to play by the rules. I
am glad that the WTO panel confirms this today asking China to
bring its customs duties in line with the WTO obligations," EU
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said in a statement.
"I hope to see China reacting to this ruling immediately and
restoring fair trading conditions for EU producers."
The EU said the ruling was of systemic importance because it
highlighted "recurrent shortcomings" in China's application of
the trade rules, following another dispute where the EU
challenged Chinese anti-dumping duties on x-ray scanners.
WTO rules allow countries to apply anti-dumping duties
against unfairly priced imports, but there are strict conditions
about applying the rules and calculating whether the goods are
actually being dumped.
China, which could appeal against the ruling, said it had
several objections to the findings but did not immediately say
what it would do next.
"We will earnestly assess the report and consider possible
future steps," China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement
on Saturday.
China is also under new pressure from the United States,
which launched a new complaint at the WTO on Wednesday to
challenge Chinese subsidies supporting billions of dollars of
exports.
Canada has also escalated a trade row with China by asking
the WTO to adjudicate in a dispute about China's anti-dumping
duties on cellulose pulp, used to make rayon.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Additional reporting by Gerry Shih in
BEIJING; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)