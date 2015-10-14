GENEVA Oct 14 China lost an appeal ruling on
Wednesday in a World Trade Organization dispute in which Japan
and the European Union had complained about China's use of
anti-dumping duties on high performance seamless stainless steel
tubes.
A WTO dispute panel had largely ruled against China in
February, but all three appealed, and the WTO's Appellate Body
strengthened the case against China, reversing points where the
panel had backed Beijing.
Japan and the EU originally complained to support exporters
of the tubes, which are used in coal-fired power plants, such as
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Tubacex S.A
in Spain and Salzgitter A.G in Germany.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)