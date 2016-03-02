* China has pushed investment in restive far western area
* After boom, Xinjiang's steel sector hit by slump
* Downturn worse than in traditional heartland to the east
* Highlights China's challenge to manage deep job cuts
By Ruby Lian and Michael Martina
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 3 As China slims down
its bloated steel sector, the western region of Xinjiang is
feeling the pain even more than the industry's heartland to the
east, threatening efforts to develop a restive area that is home
to the mostly Muslim Uighur people.
Over 10 million tonnes of steel production capacity in
Xinjiang - enough to produce about a tenth of annual U.S. output
- has shut in an area where Beijing has encouraged investment in
industries ranging from steel to textiles, in the hope of
stimulating growth and curbing unrest by boosting jobs.
The decline in the fortunes of Xinjiang's steel sector
highlights the challenge Chinese policy makers face ensuring job
cuts do not strain social cohesion or undermine stability.
China aims to lay off 5-6 million workers over the next two
to three years in the country to curb industrial overcapacity
and pollution, and will spend nearly 150 billion yuan ($23
billion) to cover layoffs in just the coal and steel sectors,
sources told Reuters.
"The situation is very severe. There are many newly built
steel mills being closed and steel prices have tumbled," said
a sales official at a unit of Xinjiang Ba Yi Iron and Steel Co.,
Ltd, noting the unit was losing 300-400 yuan
($45.95-$61.27) a tonne.
The official declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak to media, but at least seven mills were
built in western regions under Beijing's investment drive.
Thousands of steel jobs are estimated to have gone in
Xinjiang after some "irrational" investments from 2010, said
Chen Ziqi of China International Engineering Consulting
Corporation.
Human resources' minister, Yin Weimin, said on Monday that
China expects to lay off 1.8 million workers in the steel and
coal sector, or 15 percent of total.
But Xinjiang is particularly vulnerable given its relatively
sparse population and limited export opportunities, even with
China's ambition to create a new Silk road and economic belt
stretching from Western China to Central Asia and Europe.
"Xinjiang's location is a big problem. Its internal demand
hasn't picked up sufficiently to match the expanded capacity,"
said Jiang Feitao, a policy researcher at the China Academy of
Social Sciences, a state thinktank.
SOCIAL IMPACT
With Beijing leading a "war on pollution", traditional
steelmaking provinces such as Hebei in the north and Shandong in
the east are seen as priorities to cut capacity, but Xinjiang
has suffered far more so far.
This could concern Beijing, which has blamed violence in the
area on Islamist militants seeking an independent state for
Uighurs.
With most of the workforce in Xinjiang's mainly northern
steel mills Han Chinese, the closures are unlikely to have any
immediate impact on stability, though Beijing will monitor the
situation closely, experts say.
"Any time there is a decline in employment it will have some
kind of social impact, even if it's the case that not very many
people lose their jobs, because it will mean diminished
prospects for future employment," said Barry Sautman, an expert
on China's ethnic politics at the Hong Kong University of
Science and Technology.
Xinjiang's 2015 steel output tumbled 39 percent to 7.40
million tonnes, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed,
while industry sources said capacity utilization had fallen as
low as 30-40 percent versus a nationwide average of 65-70
percent.
On the other hand, despite promising to cut capacity by 60
million tonnes over 2013-2017, Hebei's 2015 steel output rose
1.3 percent to 188.3 million tonnes, according to NBS data.
"Given the premium on stability in Xinjiang is even higher
because of the ethnic issues, then the government will try to
ensure there is no visible social tension coming out of this,"
said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International's East Asia
director and an expert on Xinjiang.
JOURNEY TO THE WEST
The prospect of new steel demand in China's central and
western regions was also used by miners such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton to justify
expansion, creating an iron ore glut that has sent prices
.IO62-CNI=SI plunging 60 percent in two years.
Xinjiang had planned to more than triple crude steel
capacity to 32 million tonnes by last year, but capacity may
have exceeded 40 million tonnes before the latest closures,
according to industry website Lange.com.
Xinjiang Ba Yi Iron & Steel Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Baosteel
Group, shut 3 million tonnes of capacity last summer and Reuters
calculations based on reported mill closures show that more than
10 million tonnes has been lost since 2013.
Xinjiang's Communist Party chief, Zhang Chunxian, told media
in January it would not approve new projects and stop
subsidising inefficient plants or power prices.
The province also aims to shut another 3 million tonnes of
capacity over the next two years.
($1 = 6.5282 Chinese yuan renminbi)
