(Adds links to graphic and related stories)
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 While investors scrutinize
China's monthly bank lending figures for signs of economic
stimulus, a closer look at the data shows bonds are gradually
replacing bank loans as the key source of funding for
stimulus-style investment projects, especially for local
governments.
New medium- and long-term (MLT) bonds have exceeded similar
term loans for corporate credit three times over the last 10
months -- most recently in August -- a pattern that had never
occurred prior to November last year.
That bond funding, much of which has flowed to local
governments, marks an enormous shift for a financial system
traditionally dominated by bank lending.
But further accumulation of debt by local governments raises
longer-term risks for the economy, as many localities carry
massive debt loads racked up during China's vast 2008/09
stimulus.
In a speech delivered in April but published last week,
central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said that local governments
should issue bonds mainly to local citizens who are able to
impose spending discipline and restraint against excessive debt.
"If the issuing bodies are provincial or city governments,
but the market is a national market, problems of unrestrained
borrowing, moral hazard, and failure of the pricing mechanism
will appear," he said.
August data from the central bank and China's two main bond
clearing houses showed that firms issued 158 billion yuan
($25.07 billion) in net new MLT bonds in August, compared with
only 120 billion yuan in MLT corporate loans.
New bond issues by local governments totaled 96 billion yuan
in the four months from June to September, up sharply from only
30 billion in the first five months of 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters' bond database. That puts new local government
bond issuance on pace to grow 33 percent year-on-year in 2012.
The bonds are being used to finance projects such as
affordable housing, water conservation, and highways. But they
are still included in the long-term corporate bond totals
because China's budget law forbids local governments from taking
out loans or issuing bonds directly. Instead, they issue debt
mainly via arms-length companies known as local government
financing vehicles (LGFV).
BANKS RETREAT
Analysts say local governments are much more eager than the
central government to implement a fresh round of stimulus
similar to the 4 trillion yuan campaign launched in 2008.
The shift from loans to bonds comes as banks face increasing
pressure from both regulators and shareholders to reduce
exposure to debt-laden local governments.
Banks were burnt in 2008/09 when they lent heavily to local
governments to build roads and railways, only to find many loans
could not be repaid on time and had to be restructured.
The shift is a victory for central bank governor Zhou, who
for years has worked to develop China's domestic bond market,
partly as a means to diversify risk away from the banking
system.
Chinese asset managers are eagerly lapping up the latest
wave of local government debt, drawn by generous yields, but the
love affair could end in tears because those local governments
may be taking on more debt than they can sustain.
Chinese officials began sounding the alarm about local
government debt in 2010, and as recently as March were still
issuing rules aimed at restraining new debt. But
priorities shifted as the severity of China's economic slowdown
became apparent.
Estimates of China's total local government debt vary
widely, even among different agencies within the central
government. Based on an analysis of the competing government
estimates, GaveKal-Dragonomics, a Beijing-based consultancy,
estimates that local debt totaled 14.7 trillion yuan, or 37
percent of China's GDP, by the end of 2010.
IMPLICIT GUARANTEE
The new wave of local debt has been unleashed by the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the powerful
economic planning agency that wields approval authority over
both the "enterprise bond" market and the investment projects
largely financed by such bonds.
"The NDRC's blessing provides an implicit government
guarantee, so bond defaults are highly unlikely. As a result,
fund managers and banks are rushing to buy these low-rated,
high-yield bonds," Zhang Zhiming, head of Chinese research for
HSBC, wrote recently.
The enterprise bond portion of total bond holdings by fund
companies hit an all-time high of 22 percent in August, up from
17 percent a year earlier. Most enterprise bonds issued over the
last year have been from LGFVs.
Another big source of demand for local government debt is
coming from so-called "wealth management products" (WMP) issued
by commercial banks.
Issuance of these short-term products has soared over the
last two years, as investors search out higher returns than
those available from traditional bank deposits.
Zhang says that the bailout of Shandong Helon earlier this
year reinforced the belief that the government would not allow a
LGFV to default.
Helon was a partially state-owned textile company that came
close to becoming modern China's first-ever domestic bond
default earlier this year before the local government stepped in
with a last-minute rescue.
($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Ken Wills)