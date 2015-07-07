SHANGHAI, July 7 China's major insurance firms plowed tens of billions of yuan into blue chip exchange-traded funds (ETF) and large caps on Monday, in a bid to stabilize the country's tumbling stock market, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd made a net purchase of 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in index funds, while China Pacific Insurance Group and other major insurers each invested more than one billion yuan ($161.06 million) in ETFs and blue chips, the newspaper said.

The move came after China unveiled a series of emergency rescue measures over the weekend to stave off a crash in the country's stock market, which has plunged nearly 30 percent since the peak on June 12.

The supportive steps helped stocks bounce on Monday, but trading remained very volatile.

China's top 21 brokerages pledged to invest at least 120 billion yuan ($19.33 billion) in blue chip ETFs while Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, said it had recently bought ETFs and would continue to do so.

In addition, China's securities regulator said the central bank would provide liquidity support to a state-owned margin finance company in a bid to stabilize the market.

An unidentified source close to regulators told Shanghai Securities News that regulators are clearly encouraging insurance funds to invest in the blue chips.

Analysts were cited by the newspaper as saying most insurance companies generally have low positions in stocks, meaning they still have huge potential to invest further. ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)