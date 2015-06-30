(Adds more details from the draft rules, background)
SHANGHAI, June 30 China is preparing to allow
pension funds managed by local governments to invest in the
stock market for the first time, potentially channelling
hundreds of billions of yuan into the country's sagging equity
market.
Beijing published draft rules on the proposed change late on
Monday, hours after China's stock markets had closed sharply
despite surprise monetary easing moves by the central bank at
the weekend.
The pension funds would be able to invest up to 30 percent
of their net assets in China's stocks, equity funds and balanced
funds, according to the draft published by the Ministry of Human
Resources and Social Security and Ministry of Finance for public
consultation.
They could also invest in bonds, money-market instruments,
asset-backed securities, index futures and bond futures in
China, as well as the country's major infrastructure projects,
according to the rules.
The pension funds can currently only invest in bank deposits
and treasuries.
Together the funds have assets of more than 2 trillion yuan
($322 billion) that can be invested, meaning about 600 billion
yuan ($97 billion) could theoretically go into the stock market,
according to the official Securities Times newspaper.
The news rules were aimed at "improving investment returns
of the pension funds ... and promoting healthy and sustainable
development of China's pension system", the government agencies
said.
Local governments are allowed to mandate institutions
authorised by the central government to manage the pension
funds.
On Sunday, two industry sources with direct knowledge told
Reuters that China's cabinet had approved plans for the manager
of the country's biggest pension fund to manage pension funds
worth about 2 trillion yuan ($322 billion) for local
authorities.
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Alex
Richardson)