SHANGHAI Jan 16 China's top securities
regulator, who has for months been trying to revive the domestic
stock market, is finally hitting a sweet spot among local
investors by playing to their traditional investment mentality.
Retail investors, who make up the bulk of the Chinese
domestic market, have never favoured bargain-hunting at or near
the bottom of a cycle. But they are starting to return to the
market after foreign money scooped up shares, specifically
blue-chips, in record amount last year.
On Monday, Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), stoked expectations that
authorities will continue to rapidly open up the main channels
for overseas fund inflows, further lifting market sentiment.
"This is a huge boost to market confidence," retail investor
Qi Junjie said in his microblog. "Foreign troops are finally
coming to liberalise China's stock market."
Guo told a forum on Monday that quotas for so-called
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and the
local-currency denominated Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) schemes could increase by 10-fold,
although he did not specify a time frame.
Mainland China shares hit 7-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, with
the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares surging more than 20 percent since early December alone
on signs that China's economy was regaining traction.
While foreign money still only accounts for around 1.5
percent of the overall mainland China equity market, the
psychological impact that QFII money has had on local investors
over the past months is significant.
"QFIIs with fresh quotas came in and started buying blue
chips such as banking shares, which were really cheap at the
time," said Jin Lin, analyst at Orient Securities, referring to
the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors.
"That triggered renewed interest from domestic funds."
Over the past year, Guo made numerous attempts to breathe
life into the stock market, which has fallen for two of the past
three years. Regulators have slashed trading taxes, urged
companies to pay cash dividends and repeatedly said that China's
blue-chip stocks were undervalued and worth investing in.
But investors had turned a deaf ear until late last year
when authorities drastically expanded the QFII scheme, handing
out a record $66.3 million in quotas in the October-December
quarter.
A 10-fold increase to the QFII and the RQFII schemes would
translate to over $400 billion in new funds flowing into the
market, currently worth $3.83 trillion, a very likely
possibility , said Howhow Zhang, analyst at fund consultancy
Z-Ben Advisors.
"If you look at other emerging markets such as India, Brazil
and Russia, foreign participation is between 10 percent and 20
percent. In China, the current quota is tiny, so a 10-fold
increase is not an exaggeration." He said.
The current situation draws many parallels with the lead up
in events to the bull run of 2005/06 although many analysts say
the current rally is unlikely to be as big as the previous one
when it rose by 6-folds.
"The situation at the time was very similar. The market was
heading south. Many policies came out, but didn't work," Zhan
Long, CEO of Bank of Communications Schroeder Fund Management
Co, told a forum recently.
"Then, QFIIs came in and made a lot of money. People later
began asking why regulators allowed foreigners to buy at the
bottom. The answer is that Chinese money didn't want to buy
stocks at the bottom."
($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan)