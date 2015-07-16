Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
SHANGHAI, July 16 China Life Insurance Co Ltd has sold 30 million mainland-listed shares in CITIC Securities, the brokerage said, a week after the regulator banned major shareholders from shedding stakes amid a stock market rout.
In a statement on Thursday, CITIC said the deal, which took place last Friday, did not violate the regulator's ban, as China Life's total holding was less than 5 percent.
The regulator banned shareholders with more than 5 percent from selling shares over the next six months as part of Beijing's efforts to ease selling pressure on the stock market.
CITIC Sec shares rose slightly on Thursday, underperforming the broader market. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat