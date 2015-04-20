SHANGHAI, April 20 China's stock index futures open are set to open lower on Monday after the central bank cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by one percentage point over the weekend.

For May delivery, the CSI300 Index Futures were down 0.47 percent, the CSI500 Index Futures was down 0.58 percent and the SSE50 Index Futures was down 0.82 percent.

Late on Sunday, the People's Bank of China cut RRR by 100 basis points, a move that analysts forecast would release at least 1 trillion yuan of liquidity into the economy.

The move eased investor concerns after China's securities regulator said on Friday it would allow fund managers to lend shares for short-selling and also urged brokerages to "appropriately" manage customers' leverage in margin trading. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)