SHANGHAI, April 20 China's stock index futures
open are set to open lower on Monday after the central bank cut
banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by one percentage point
over the weekend.
For May delivery, the CSI300 Index Futures were down
0.47 percent, the CSI500 Index Futures was down 0.58
percent and the SSE50 Index Futures was down 0.82
percent.
Late on Sunday, the People's Bank of China cut RRR by 100
basis points, a move that analysts forecast would release at
least 1 trillion yuan of liquidity into the economy.
The move eased investor concerns after China's securities
regulator said on Friday it would allow fund managers to lend
shares for short-selling and also urged brokerages to
"appropriately" manage customers' leverage in margin trading.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)