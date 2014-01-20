* Move to replace stockpiling with subsidies had been widely
expected
* But govt document offers first confirmation step will come
this yr
* Does not give specific details on timing, how subsidies
will work
* China to maintain stockpiling for rapeseed, corn, sugar
(Adds comment, detail, graphic)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Jan 20 China, the world's top buyer of
raw cotton and soy, will this year scrap its controversial
scheme to stockpile the commodities and will trial direct
subsidies for farmers instead, the government said in a policy
document.
The announcement, published late on Sunday, is the first
official confirmation the change will come in 2014, although
market participants remain uncertain about how the move will pan
out as the document lacks specific details on timing, as well as
on the structure and size of subsidies.
"The key is not that they're subsidising farmers but how
much they will give," said a trade source, who declined to be
named.
The shift had been widely anticipated after several years of
stockpiling failed to encourage an increase in cotton and soy
planting by farmers while also pushing domestic prices well
above international markets, stimulating more
imports.
Global cotton prices, which climbed around 12 percent
in 2013, may come under pressure from the change as it could
free up more locally grown cotton, denting China's demand for
imported fibre. The country's hoarding of domestic supplies is
expected by the end of July to reach more than 12 million
tonnes, or 60 percent of global stocks.
China's soy purchases will be less affected by the move as
most crushers in coastal regions are already largely dependent
on imports.
Beijing also said it would maintain stockpiling for
rapeseed, corn and sugar, as well as continuing to offer a
minimum purchase price for wheat and rice. Some industry
participants had expected changes to sugar and rapeseed
stockpiling.
NOT YET CLEAR
But some market participants warned that if the cotton
subsidies were not far-reaching enough, that could curb Chinese
production and actually buoy appetite for imports.
Trials for the subsidy system for soybeans will be rolled
out in the north-east and Inner Mongolia, while it will be
tested in the far western province of Xinjiang for cotton
growers. Xinjiang accounts for about 60 percent of China's
cotton output, and much of its higher quality, finer fibres.
It is not yet clear if the subsidies will be offered to
other cotton-growing provinces, which make up the rest of
domestic supply.
"If they only support Xinjiang, the rest of China will
produce very little cotton if any, and domestic prices could
rise," said a second trade source.
Beijing has been promoting cotton cultivation in Xinjiang
where larger farms allow for more efficient production. Several
sources expect the new policy to encourage farmers in eastern
provinces such as Henan and Shandong, where cotton output has
already been in sharp decline, to switch to food crops.
The subsidy will be based on a target price, according to
the document, following a system similar to one used in the
United States.
The government said it would "gradually build a system of
target prices for agricultural products so that when the market
price is high, low income consumers will be subsidised, while
when the market price is lower than the target price, producers
will be subsidised the difference, therefore guaranteeing
farmers' income". It did not give further details on how the
target price would be set.
"I don't think they will give very big subsidies. The
government wants to encourage grain production not cotton
production," said another trade source. "I think we will see
total production drop when the planting statistics are revealed
in March."
The changes are expected to be brought in prior to this
year's harvest in the third quarter.
China views the financial support of its 700 million farmers
as crucial for both its food supply and political stability,
particularly in regions with large ethnic minorities such as
Xinjiang, its main cotton-producing area, and southern Guangxi
and Yunnan, the principal sugar provinces.
Details of the policy change were published in the "number
one document", issued every January by the Central Committee of
the Chinese Communist Party. The paper sets the country's policy
priorities for the year, and has focused on rural matters every
year since 2003.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)