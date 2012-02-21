BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
SHANGHAI Feb 21 China's securities regulator has amended rules to facilitate stock purchases by the major shareholders of listed companies.
Shareholders with a more than 30 percent stake in a listed company are allowed to increase holdings by less than 2 percent annually in that company without triggering a takeover bid, while the lock-up period for the newly-purchased shares is halved to six months, according to new rules published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The CSRC also streamlined approval procedures for certain actions, according to the new rules.
An increasing number of listed companies have announced share purchase plans by major shareholders as share prices have fallen to near historic lows amid market bearishness. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris Lewis)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.