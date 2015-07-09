BEIJING, July 9 Two of China's development
banks, which disburse loans to support government policy, were
quoted on Thursday by local media as saying they will not sell
any Chinese shares and will instead look to buy amid plunging
stock prices.
China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank
of China were quoted by state news agency Xinhua as
pledging their support for China's battered equity market, which
has slumped by around a quarter since in the past month.
