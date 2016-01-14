SHANGHAI Jan 14 At least 20 Chinese companies listed on China's NASDAQ-style ChiNext growth board in Shenzhen said their major shareholders will not sell off their stakes in the near future, joining regulators' efforts to calm wobbly stock markets.

The statements come as Shenzhen continues to reel from a punishing selloff in small-cap company shares the exchange specialises in; the ChiNext composite index is down 26 percent year-to-date, compared to a 15 percent slump in Shanghai, which features more large-cap blue-chip shares.

Companies including Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co.,Ltd, and EVE Engery Co., Ltd said in their statements that they will try to help in efforts to stabilise the stock market.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said late on Wednesday that they have stepped up monitoring to ensure listed companies' major shareholders are abiding by new rules designed to restrict their sales and prevent a potential crash.

China stocks skidded on Thursday, with the Shanghai index looking set to test lows hit during last summer.

