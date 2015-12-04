(Adds more details; attempts to reach stock exchange)
SHANGHAI Dec 4 China will officially launch a
circuit breaker for the country's benchmark stock indexes after
the New Year holiday in January, respected financial magazine
Caixin reported on its website, citing regulatory sources.
In September, China's Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges
and the China Financial Futures Exchange said they planned to
introduce the mechanism to "stabilise the market", and had
published proposals for public consultation.
Caixin reported on Friday that the exchanges had made some
adjustments to the proposals, including shortening the time of
trading suspensions after the circuit breaker is triggered.
According to the proposed rules published on Sept. 7, a 5
percent rise or fall in the CSI300 index from the
previous day's close would trigger a 30-minute suspension of all
the country's equity indexes if the move occurs before 2:30 p.m.
(0630 GMT). After that, a 5 percent move would prompt a
suspension until the stock market close at 0700 GMT. China's
index futures market closes at 0715 GMT.
Moves of 7 percent from the previous close would trigger a
trade suspension for the rest of the day.
When contacted by Reuters, the Shanghai Stock Exchange
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)