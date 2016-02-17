An investor checks stock information on his mobile phone in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China stocks rose again on Wednesday to a fresh three-week high, as demand for infrastructure shares helped the market maintain a rebound fuelled by economic stimulus hopes, although some analysts warned the relief rally could soon peter out.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent, to 3,063.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent, to 2,867.34 points.

After a sluggish performance in the morning, the indexes were lifted in afternoon trading by the infrastructure sector, which jumped over 2 percent as the government unveiled plans to invest 400 billion yuan ($61.42 billion) in infrastructure.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)