SHANGHAI Nov 3 China stocks closed down in thin
trading on Tuesday as cautious investors waited on more details
on Beijing's 13th-five year plan, a blue-print of policy
priorities of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent, to 3,465.49, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to
3,316.70 points. Total trading volume hit a one-month
low.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan
Jixiang, down 1.7 percent to 7.58 yuan; Agricultural
Bank Of China, down 1.0 percent to 3.08 yuan and
Jiangnan Fiber, down 9.2 percent to 7.35 yuan.
In Shenzhen, Suning Appliance, down 2.5 percent
to 16.05 yuan; Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, up
0.8 percent to 3.68 yuan and BOE Technology Group,
unchanged at 2.89 yuan were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 19.2 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.4 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)