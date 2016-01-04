(Adds trading halted for day after slide of 7 pct)
* Trading halted as CSI300 slumps 7 pct, circuit breakers
hit
* Two surveys point to shrinking China factory activity
* Investors worry about a glut of share supplies
* Further losses in yuan add to uncertainty
SHANGHAI, Jan 4 Chinese stock markets tumbled 7
percent in their opening session of 2016 on Monday as weak
factory activity surveys and falls in the yuan added to concerns
about the struggling economy, forcing exchanges to suspend trade
for the first time.
Early losses quickly snowballed in the afternoon, with
trading suspended around 0530 GMT, about 90 minutes before the
regular close.
Selling intensified after a brief 15-minute trading halt
early in the afternoon when main indexes had shed 5 percent, and
activity in Shanghai and Shenzhen was halted for the day soon
after.
It was the first day that the China markets so-called
"circuit breakers", intended to curb volatility, had been in
effect.
The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended down 7 percent at
3,470.41 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
6.9 percent to 3,296.66.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was pulled down 3 percent
in response.
A private survey early in the day showed China's factory
activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December, and
at a sharper pace than in November.
An official survey on Friday, which focuses on larger,
state-owned firms, showed a fifth month of contraction, though a
pick-up in the services sector could cushion the impact on the
broader economy.
Investors also dumped stocks ahead of the imminent
expiration of a share sales ban on listed companies' major
shareholders, which had been imposed during the market crash
last summer.
"The slump apparently triggered intensified selling, while
the triggering of the circuit breaker seems to have heightened
panic, as liquidity was suddenly gone and this is something no
one has experienced before," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at
Cinda Securities
"It was a stampede."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)