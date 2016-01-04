(Adds dropped word "prior" in the fourth to last paragraph)
* Chinese major CSI300 index drops 7 pct before "circuit
breaker" halts trade
* Worst trading day since stock crash in Aug 2015
* Investors reacting to weak econ data, end of share lockup
period
* Circuit-breaker seen by some as emboldening market bears
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, Jan 4 China's major stock exchanges
tanked on the first trading day of the year, triggering a
"circuit-breaker" that suspended equities trade nation-wide for
the first time and put months of regulatory work to restore
market stability at risk.
The selloff saw the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen lose 7.0 percent
before trading was suspended, its worst single-day performance
since late August 2015, the depth of a summer stock market rout.
The collapse, which followed the release of weak economic
data on Monday, raises fresh doubts about regulators' capacity
to wind back heavy trading restrictions implemented in the wake
of a massive summer stock crash in which major indexes lost as
much as 40 percent before top leadership intervened.
In fact, many analysts attributed the decline to the imminent
end of a 6-month lockup period on share sales by major
institutional investors, a policy implemented to shore up
indexes in the wake of the crash.
"This is quite unexpected," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at
Cinda Securities.
"The slump apparently triggered intensified selling, while
the trigger of the circuit breaker seems to have heightened
panic, as liquidity was suddenly gone and this is something no
one has experienced before. It was a stampede."
Haitong Securities analysts had earlier estimated that up to
1.24 trillion yuan worth of shares would be freed up for sale by
next Monday, assuming the lockup period is not extended.
CONFIDENCE DASHED
China's response to the summer market crash was seen by many
inside the industry as heavy-handed, as it included suppression
of futures and derivatives markets and instilled an atmosphere
of fear at brokerages as regulators pulled in executives for
questioning about insider trading and "malicious short-selling."
While that stabilised indexes, it also suppressed volumes
and poured cold water on foreign investors, who began moving out
of Chinese shares.
However, authorities recently showed signs they believed
indexes had stabilised, in particular by allowing initial public
offerings (IPOs) to resume in November, a vote of confidence
given it was a flood of IPOs that was blamed for setting off the
crash in the first place.
The circuit breaker mechanism, which halts trade for 15
minutes if the CSI300 index falls or rises 5 percent in a day,
then suspends trade for the day if it continues to fall or rise
to 7 percent, is a new measure that came into effect Monday and
was put to test immediately.
Chinese individual shares had already been subject to a 10
percent intraday trading range.
However, Monday's performance caused some analysts to doubt
the efficacy of the new measure.
"Without the circuit breaker mechanism, the market wouldn't
have dropped so much," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"The mechanism deepened investor panic, and limited
trading."
Dai added that the circuit breaker would actually embolden
market bears, as they don't have to worry about a late-session
rebound.
"This mechanism should be scrapped, or at least modified."
Market reforms put on hold by the crash could be delayed
further if the circuit breaker fails to halt selling pressure
and markets - which had recovered more than 25 percent from the
pit of the crash prior to Monday's correction - head lower
again.
A selloff could pressure stock regulators to re-freeze IPOs
to preserve liquidity, to extend the share lockup to prevent
more selling, and keep the "national team" of brokerages and
fund management firms on the hook to keep buying and holding
stocks at a loss.
It could also further dent confidence in the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and of the wider
financial regulatory framework to manage increasingly complex
markets even as China's economy struggles against major
headwinds.
Another retreat would likely bolster the case for the
creation of a "super regulator" that would step to manage the
CSRC and other related regulators to improve coordination.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)