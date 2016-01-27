US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SHANGHAI Jan 27 China stocks recovered much of their earlier losses by the end of a volatile session on Wednesday, ending slightly lower.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent, to 2,930.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 2,735.56 points.
At one point, the SSEC index was down 3.0 percent and the CSI300 was 2.4 percent lower. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* India's Tata Sons appoints Shuva Mandal as group general counsel Source text for Eikon: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Shuva Mandal as the Group General Counsel. Mr. Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017. As a prelude to his retirement next year, Mr. Bharat Vasani, the current Group General Counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, has expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. Accordingly, Mr. Vasani will continue with the group