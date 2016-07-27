SHANGHAI, July 27 China stocks closed sharply
lower on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their worst daily
performance in six weeks, as investors sold off on worries that
regulatory changes are coming.
The selloff was led by small caps, with the Chinext Growth
Index, which mostly tracks smaller tech firms in
Shenzhen, correcting nearly 6 percent, but blue chip financials
also fell, as did a few clusters of hot concept stocks such as
technology shares and carbon-related shares that had seen sharp
runups in recent days.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent to 3,218.24 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9 percent to
2,991.12. Both were down over 3 percent at one point in
mid-afternoon trade.
Analysts pointed to a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday in which
officials warned of asset bubbles - without being more specific
- and unconfirmed media reports that regulators were preparing
to restrict WMP companies from buying stocks.
A second blow came from increased disclosure requirements
for companies with shares which have exhibited unexplained sharp
movements.
