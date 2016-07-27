(Adds background, detail, analyst quotes)
SHANGHAI, July 27 China stocks closed sharply
lower on Wednesday, with major indexes suffering their worst
daily losses in six weeks, as investors sold off on worries that
regulatory changes are coming.
The slide was led by small caps, with the Chinext Growth
Index, which mostly tracks smaller tech firms in
Shenzhen, correcting nearly 6 percent.
But blue chip financials also fell, as did a few clusters of
hot concept stocks such as makers of advanced materials that had
seen massive spikes in volume in recent days for no particular
reason.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent, to 3,218.24 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9 percent to
2,992.00. Both were down more than 3 percent at one point in
mid-afternoon trade.
Analysts pointed to a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday in which
officials warned of asset bubbles, without being more specific.
That appeared to add force to media reports that regulators
were preparing to restrict China's vast retail wealth management
sector from buying stocks.
The reaction comes amid signs that China's economic recovery
is being increasingly driven by distorted financial flows into
speculative real estate and government-driven infrastructure
spending, instead of more sustainable growth drivers.
"The rise in overall leverage and further expansion of
shadow banking activity are pushing up financial risks,"
analysts from ratings agency Moody's said in a report released
earlier on Wednesday.
Wealth management products are one of the biggest sources of
shadow banking activity in China and invest in a variety of
things, including equities.
Shadow banking assets in China increased by 30 percent last
year, reaching almost 54 trillion yuan ($8.10 trillion), and now
accounts for nearly a third of the country's total banking
sector assets, according to Moody's.
Adding to fears that China's growth is becoming increasingly
lopsided and more reliant on government spending, growth in
private investment has shrunk to record lows.
A survey by Westpac MNI showed Chinese consumer sentiment
also backed off in July, with a rising proportion of consumers
holding off on large scale purchases. At the same time, data
showed box office receipts at movie theatres - seen by many as a
bellwether of core consumer demand - dropped 4.6 percent in the
second quarter of 2016.
BAD IDEAS
Stocks were dealt another blow after the Shenzhen Stock
exchange increased disclosure requirements for companies whose
shares have seen unexplained sharp movements.
That policy appears to have taken the air out of a massive
rally in companies involved in new materials such as
super-strong graphene. Analysts had struggled to explain the
trend in the absence of any specific news or policy
announcements.
However, such fleeting spikes and crashes are frequent in
China's stock markets where investors generally tend to only
hold shares for short periods of time.
"The measure is mainly intended to curb irrational
speculation, which could be good for the overall market in the
long run, yet could bode ill for speculative stocks in the short
term," said Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)