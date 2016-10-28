Oct 28 China stocks dipped on Friday, as
investors sifted through a slew of corporate earnings to assess
China's economic health, with weakness in big-cap infrastructure
stocks offsetting strength in financials.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to
3,340.13, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3
pct to 3,104.27 points.
For the week, both CSI300 and SSEC gained 0.4 pct, climbing
for the third straight week.
Earlier gains in the week were capped by signs that the
recent economic recovery is shaky.
"Generally speaking, the market is relatively stable, as
investors pin hopes on the success of state company reforms
despite short-term risks from yuan depreciation and rising money
market rates," said Wu Kan, Shanghai-based head of equity
trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance.
Profit growth in China's industrial firms in September
slowed sharply from a month ago as some key manufacturing
sectors suffered weak activity and rising debt, official data
showed on Thursday.
A Reuters poll, however, showed activity in China's
manufacturing sector may have shown mild expansion in October.
Investors found some solace also in third-quarter results
from banks and brokerages, pushing up the financial sector.
China Construction Bank Corp reported
its bad loans declined for the third quarter, the first drop
since 2012, signalling that a slide in asset quality at the
country's top state-owned commercial banks may be reaching a
pause, soothing some concerns over a debt crisis.
Most other sectors were down, with a continued correction in
industry and infrastructure stocks
dragging on the market.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)