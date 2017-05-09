SHANGHAI May 9 Shanghai stocks recouped earlier
losses to end flat on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing
streak, but lingering concerns over tighter financial
regulations checked overall demand.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,352.53 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.1 percent to 3,080.53 points.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext briefly
plumbed a 27-month low before closing up 0.8 percent.
The official Xinhua News Agency published editorials for the
sixth day in a row that highlighted Beijing's concerted campaign
to guard against financial risks.
Tougher financial regulations have been a major concern for
investors, many of whom fear the measures could go too far and
hurt growth in the world's second-largest economy.
In a bid to defuse asset bubbles and systemic risks, China
has tightened its grip on the heated property market and other
financial fronts ahead of a key party congress later this year.
Major state banks raised interest rates on home mortgages
for first-time home buyers in Guangzhou, as part of China's
efforts to control property prices, Shanghai Securities News
reported.
"Those regulatory measures to curb financial risks are
exceeding expectations, but chances are small for a major
downturn in the benchmark indexes ahead of a key party congress
later this year," said Yang Weixiao, an analyst with Founder
Securities.
China's central bank on Tuesday skipped open market
operations for a third straight trading day, further stoking
concerns over the bank's shift to a tightening policy bias after
years of ultra-loose settings.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) recently
issued guidance for banks to strengthen their management of
collateral to better service the real economy.
Investors are expected to remain cautious in the short term
due to a lack of positive catalysts in the market, Yang added.
Most sectors were little changed in thin trading, while
losses were led by infrastructure and healthcare
stocks.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)