SHANGHAI May 15 China's main stock index rose
for the third straight session on Monday after a five-week
losing streak, as concerns over tighter financial regulations
and liquidity eased after Beijing's soothing comments.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent to
3,399.19 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.2 percent to 3,090.23 points.
But the upbeat sentiment was capped by China's disappointing
factory activity and investment data that deepened worries of
renewed economic slowdown.
Chinese stocks sank to seven-month lows last week in a
five-week losing streak, as a coordinated campaign among
financial regulators against shadow banking and risky, leveraged
investments drove up market rates and dented investor
confidence.
But in an apparent effort to settle market nerves, China's
banking regulator said on Friday that risks in the banking
sector were completely controllable, and the market did not have
to be nervous of scrutiny.
In addition, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that
China would strike a balance between financial stability,
gradual deleveraging, and steady economic growth, noting that
China was capable of maintaining stability in its financial
markets.
Such market-friendly language helped offset economic
concerns triggered by news that China's factory output and fixed
asset investment growth cooled more than expected in April.
Most sectors gain ground, led by defensive consumer
and health care stocks.
Shares of cyber-security stocks were in the spotlight after
the global cyber attack over the weekend, with more than 10
stocks in the sector, including Venustech Group,
Bluedon Information Security Technologies and
Nsfocus Information Technology jumping by the daily
10 percent limit.
