SHANGHAI, June 5 China's stocks fell on Monday,
as a cooling pace of initial public offerings failed to offset
large losses in financial and healthcare stocks.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to
3,468.75 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.4 percent to 3,091.66 points.
The Shanghai SE 50 Index, dubbed "China's nifty 50
index", dropped 1 percent, in contrast with a gain of 0.9
percent in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved
on Friday only four IPOs to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan
($220.48 million), down from 7 IPOs in the past week.
In recent weeks, the CSRC has typically approved a batch of
10 new IPOs each Friday aimed at raising about 6 billion yuan.
Expectations of the IPOs continuing at the pace seen in the
past months had pressured the market, in particular those
small-caps with relatively higher valuations.
"The slower pace of IPOs could be a trend for now," said
Yang Weixiao, an analyst with Founder Securities, adding the
cooling reflects CSRC's intention to prop up the market that has
been hurt by tighter financial regulations and liquidity.
However, the relief was largely offset by sharp losses in
financial stocks, in particular bank stocks, whose index
posted the worst day since mid-December.
There was a lack of fundamental support in the recent strong
rally in those banking plays, and the correction now was mainly
due to profit taking, Yang said.
The securities regulator had recently published a series of
new regulations to help maintain stability in the stock market,
but caution prevailed amid lingering worries over economic
growth and tighter regulations.
Market reaction was largely muted to China's services sector
expanding at the fastest pace in four months in May.
Main sectors fell across the board, led by financial
and healthcare shares.
($1 = 6.8034 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)