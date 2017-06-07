SHANGHAI, June 7 China stocks advanced on
Wednesday, led by the blue-chip CSI300 index closing at a
six-month high, as a growing number of listed firms encouraged
employees to buy shares, and as the central bank moved to ease
fears of a mid-year liquidity crunch.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2 percent, to
3,533.87 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index also
advanced 1.2 percent to 3,140.32 points.
Hopes that MSCI will include China's A shares in its indexes
later this month also whetted investors' appetite for big-cap
stocks, with more investment banks predicting a good chance of
such a move.
Over the past week, controlling shareholders of over a dozen
listed companies have called on employees to buy the companies'
shares, while promising to absorb any losses incurred if they
hold the shares for at least 12 months.
Shares in those companies have jumped in response, and the
optimism appears to be spreading as investors bet more companies
would issue similar statements.
Markets watchers said it was not clear if the calls to buy
shares were linked to broader efforts by authorities to
stabilise money and currency markets in recent weeks.
But investors drew some solace from signs that the central
bank is moving to ease worries of liquidity stress later this
month as banks brace the central bank's quarterly health check.
On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China injected 180
billion yuan ($26.49 billion) into the interbank market via open
market operations, after providing capital support via one-year
Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans in the previous
session.
In addition, an increasing number of institutions are now
betting China's A shares will be included in the MSCI's
benchmark index. That decision will be made on June 20.
"MSCI inclusion is now a real likelihood," asset manager
Robeco said in a report this week.
"We think this time there is a real chance of success. With
the improving fundamentals and attractive valuation, we are
positive on the market outlook."
Stocks rose across the board, with consumer and
material stocks leading the rise.
($1 = 6.7944 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)