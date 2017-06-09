SHANGHAI, June 9 China stocks rose on Friday,
helping the blue-chip index have its best week since November
and close at its highest in 17 months thanks to solid data, a
slowing in the pace of new listings and a central bank move to
ease liquidity worries.
Stocks were also supported by expectations that index
publisher MSCI will decide to include Chinese A shares in its
benchmark index on June 20.
On Friday, The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4
percent, to 3,576.17 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.3 percent to 3,158.40 points.
For the week, the CSI300 advanced 2.6 percent - its best
week since the one ending Nov. 25, 2016.
The SSEC gained 1.7 percent this week, its best weekly
advance since April.
The securities regulator last weekend approved fewer initial
public offerings, easing worries over the pace of expansion for
equity supply.
The People's Bank of China on Wednesday injected 180 billion
yuan ($26.48 billion) into the interbank market via open market
operations, after providing capital support via one-year
Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans in the previous
session.
Boosting sentiment, China on Thursday reported
stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May despite
falling commodity prices, partly offsetting data on Friday
showing the country's producer price inflation eased for the
third straight month in May.
For the week, blue-chips far outperformed, with investors in
particular chasing large-cap industry-leading companies with
lower valuations and good fundamentals amid soured appetite for
small-caps.
"In a slowing economy, investors are buying big caps for
their earnings quality, visibility and cash flow," Hong Hao,
head of research at BOCOM International, wrote in a report on
Friday.
($1 = 6.7981 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch)