SHANGHAI, June 12 China stocks fell on Monday as
tech plays succumbed to a sell-off in the U.S. and other Asian
markets, and as investors worried that tighter credit will drag
on corporate profitability and economic growth in coming months.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended little changed at
3,574.39 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.6 percent to 3,139.88.
Tech shares dropped sharply, following a sell-off on Wall
Street on Friday triggered by concerns about Apple's
new iPhones and a cautious Goldman Sachs report about the
sector.
The tech-heavy growth board ChiNext lost 1.1
percent, while the CSI TMT Index dropped 1.5 percent.
Elsewhere, investors dumped cyclical stocks on views that
the economic will lose momentum in the second half of the year
as borrowing costs continue to rise and as regulators continue
their crackdown on riskier forms of lending.
UBS strategist Gao Ting said that although Chinese investors
"are likely mentally prepared for short-term liquidity pressure
due to financial regulations, we don't believe they pay enough
attention to future economic trends."
Gao also said he expected that general credit conditions may
tighten, hitting property and other investment activity, and
that factory gate prices "may decline rapidly."
Echoing the view, Haitong Securities analyst Jiang Chao said
that "credit tightening presents the biggest risk in the second
half," as the impact of Beijing's deleveraging campaign starts
to ripple through the real economy.
Also souring sentiment, major state-controlled newspapers on
Monday urged the stock market regulator not to "balk or
backtrack" on reforms, denting hopes that approvals of new IPOs
could be suspended if the market remains weak.
Bucking the trend, China Vanke hit a six-month
high before ending up 4 percent, after Shenzhen Metro became the
developer's largest shareholder, surpassing financial
conglomerate Baoneng Group.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)