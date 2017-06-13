SHANGHAI, June 13 Strong gains in small-cap
shares led China stocks higher on Tuesday, but trading was thin
as investors remained cautious ahead of a likely U.S. interest
rate hike this week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to
3,582.27 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.4 percent to 3,153.74 points.
Small-caps bounced. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
advanced 1.1 percent after dropping 1.2 percent on
Monday.
But investors were wary as many expect liquidity to tighten.
"There's not much upside potential, as tighter liquidity
will likely seep into the real economy, pressuring growth," said
Liu Sijia, strategist at Donghai Securities in Shanghai.
A small majority of traders in the financial markets think
China's central bank will likely raise short-term interest rates
this week if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises its key policy
rate, as widely expected, a Reuters poll found.
Although the size of any China rate move - likely confined
to rates on open market operations - is expected to be modest, a
tightening could exacerbate economic growth concerns.
Sectors performance was mixed. Gains were led by material
stocks, while financial plays took a
breather.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)