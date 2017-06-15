SHANGHAI, June 15 China stocks were little
changed on Thursday on persistent fears that policy tightening
measures will soon start to weigh on the country's economic
growth, despite largely resilient data reported the previous
day.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,528.79 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.1 percent to 3,132.49 points.
The Shanghai SE 50 Index, an index tracking the 50
most representative blue-chips in Shanghai, lost 0.6 percent
after slumping the most in six months the previous session.
On the other hand, the tech-heavy start-up board index
ChiNext rose 1.4 percent to a one-month high.
Data on Wednesday showed solid industrial output and retail
sales growth in May, though investment is starting to cool as
credit conditions tighten in the world's second-largest
economy.
China's central bank left interest rates for open market
operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight
increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.
Though China didn't follow the Fed in raising rates, as it
did with short-term rates in March, analysts pointed out that
borrowing costs in the country's interbank market have already
risen sharply this year, as money supply in May grew at the
slowest annual rate in over 20 years.
"We're seeing more equity supplies but less liquidity, so
China's stock market will likely remain sluggish," said Wei
Jianfei, analyst at Lianchu Securities.
Traders say the market is also worried that profit growth at
listed Chinese firms could stagnate, as producer price inflation
may have peaked.
Data this week showed that China's economy generally
remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a
cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views
that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.
Most sectors fell for the day, led by banking
and consumer stocks which traded near their record
highs.
However, small-caps, in particular newly-listed stocks and
other shares that had tumbled more than 40 percent or more in
the past months, far outperformed, as investors started to hunt
for bargains amid a correction in leading blue-chips.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)