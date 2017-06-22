SHANGHAI, June 22 China's blue-chips extended
gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement
over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index,
but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors
took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened
sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to
3,590.34 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.3 percent to 3,147.45 points.
However, interest in blue-chips sapped demand for
small-caps, which has already waned sharply. The start-up board
ChiNext dropped 1.4 percent.
Investors continued to pile into stocks that will
potentially benefit from inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index (EMI).
The U.S. index provider said on Tuesday it would add 222
China-listed stocks to its Emerging Markets Index (EMI), tracked
by around $1.6 trillion, with the inclusion process starting
June 2018.
The MSCI inclusion "paves the way for global capital inflows
into China's A-shares," rating agency Moody's said in a report
on Wednesday, projecting roughly $11 billion in near-term fund
inflows into mainland stocks from funds benchmarked to EMI.
Hong Hao, head of research at BOCOM International, said that
the inclusion "bodes well for large-cap blue chips", and
enhances investor preference for these stocks amid a slowing
Chinese economy.
The CSI300 Banking subindex jumped 1.8 percent,
while the consumer sector took a breather after
surging in the previous session. The sectors would represent the
biggest weightings of China stocks in the MSCI EMI.
Shares in Wanda Film, a listed arm of Chinese
conglomerate Wanda Group, halted trading after tumbling nearly
10 percent on speculation about Wanda Group.
The group denied as "malicious speculation" rumours that
banks had ordered sale of its bonds, and said it was operating
normally.
