SHANGHAI Oct 15 China stocks regained upward
momentum on Thursday, jumping over 2 percent amid signs that
money has begun to flow back into equities, while the holding of
a key Communist Party meeting later this month has raised
expectations of fresh stimulus.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4 percent, to 3,486.82, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent, to
3,338.07 points.
Following the release of weak inflation data for September,
China's economic planner said on Thursday that consumer prices
will continue to rise at a mild pace in coming months, and
approved six transportation projects worth 68.6 billion yuan
($10.82 billion).
"There seem to be considerable expectations of further
economic stimulus, which could mitigate some deflationary
pressures," said Gerry Alfonso, analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan
Securities.
Reflecting rising risk appetite, outstanding margin loans in
China rose in the past five sessions. Last week, investors'
securities accounts witnessed weekly net inflows for the first
time in six weeks.
Stocks in China rose across the board on Thursday, led by
tech shares
An index tracking telecom stocks jumped nearly 5
percent, after China's three main telecom operators agreed to
consolidate towers and related assets into a jointly owned firm,
a move that would reduce duplication of telecom infrastructure.
($1 = 6.3440 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Richard Borsuk)