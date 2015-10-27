SHANGHAI Oct 27 China stocks closed slightly
higher on Tuesday as buyers returned to the market following a
morning swoon led by financials which took major indexes down
nearly 2 percent.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended up 0.1 percent at 3,592.88
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent to 3,434.34.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were CN
SHIPBUILDING, up 8.3 percent to 12.02 yuan; MEIYAN
JIXIANG, up 1.1 percent to 8.84 yuan and CN NUCLEAR
POWER, down 1.0 percent to 10.54 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TONGLING NFM, up 10.1 percent to
4.47 yuan; BOE TECHNOLOGY, down 1.0 percent to 3.05
yuan and SUNING APPLIANCE, up 0.2 percent to 16.15
yuan were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.7 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 36.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)