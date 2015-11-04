SHANGHAI Nov 4 China's stocks posted their best
daily gain in seven weeks on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations
that a trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets
would be launched before the year-end.
The market was also underpinned earlier by comments from
China President Xi Jinping on the economy and Beijing's proposal
of its 13th five-year plan, a blue-print for economic and social
development between 2016 and 2020.
The optimism over the stock connect scheme continued even
after the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing clarified that the
plan was still subject to regulatory approval.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen surged 4.7 percent, to 3,628.54, while
the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 4.3 percent, to
3,459.64 points. Both indexes chalked up their best daily rise
since Sept. 16.
"Sentiment was boosted by news of the Shenzhen Hong Kong
connect exchange, which could attract more money and fund
injections to the market," said Du Changchun, an analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
However, Du warned that the high valuation of small-cap
stocks may curb the upside for stocks.
Open interest also surged to their highest
since late August, suggesting traders were hunting for positive
news for the market after a crash since mid-June.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext soared nearly
6 percent. The CSI300 information technology sector index
surged 6.4 percent and the telecommunication index
advanced 5.1 percent.
