SHANGHAI Nov 12 China stocks closed down on Thursday as financial sector stocks led indexes lower following a 14 percent gain from Nov.3 to early this week.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.0 percent, to 3,795.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,632.90 points.

Traders say financial stocks are under pressure this week as investors take profit, after the sub-index outperformed the broader index last week.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were CN Nuclear Power, up 1.9 percent at 11.21 yuan; Industrial SEC , down 4.3 percent to 12.75 yuan and SW Securities , up 3.1 percent to 11.11 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.0 percent to 3.12 yuan; Tongling NFM, up 0.7 percent to 4.06 yuan and Suning Appliance, down 4.5 percent to 15.64 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.1 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 40.3 billion lots. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)