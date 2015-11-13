SHANGHAI Nov 13 China stocks closed down on
Friday as manufacturing and energy shares weighed on the
indexes.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.3 percent, to 3,746.24, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent, to
3,580.84 points.
The CSI300 energy subindex was down sharply by
2.4 percent, hit by sliding oil prices.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Founder
Securities, up 4.1 percent to 11.56 yuan; CN
Shipbuilding, down 4.3 percent to 11.01 yuan and
Citic, up 0.6 percent to 20.27 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.9 percent to
3.06 yuan; Tongling NFM, down 4.2 percent to 3.89
yuan and Yotrio Group, up 3.7 percent to 8.79 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 34.4
billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 36.2 billion lots.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)