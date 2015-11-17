SHANGHAI Nov 17 After a solid performance in
morning trade, China stocks lost momentum and ended Tuesday flat
as small caps slumped on profit-taking, reflecting how market
sentiment remained fragile.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.2 percent, to 3,758.39, while
the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,604.80
points.
Fears among investors after Friday's terror attacks in Paris
seem to be receding and the yuan's likely inclusion this month
in the IMF's global currency basket lends some support to
Chinese stocks.
But traders say the imminent resumption of Chinese initial
public offerings could put some pressure on the market.
Banking, energy and property shares
were firmer on Tuesday, but their gains were offset
by a slump in small-caps, as Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
dropped 2.2 percent.
Citic Securities rose 1.6 percent. The
brokerages said that it is planning to select a new chairman.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)