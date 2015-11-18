SHANGHAI Nov 18 China stocks fell roughly 1
percent on Wednesday as a surge in property shares in the wake
of encouraging home price data was offset by slides in many
other sectors as investors took profits.
The market has rebounded more than 25 percent from the low
hit during the summer rout, but selling pressure is increasing
as China will soon resume initial public offerings and many
investors remain worried about the economy's health.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.1 percent, to 3,715.58, and the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0 percent, to 3,568.47
points.
The real estate sector was the only bright spot on
Wednesday, with major developers including China Vanke
and Poly Property jumping on signs that
the sector may have bottomed out.
China's home prices edged up 0.1 percent in October from a
year earlier, the first monthly rise in 14 months, triggering
interest in the sector that lifted the CSI300 property index
3.5 percent.
But small caps, which had led the recent market rebound,
fell sharply. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
dropped 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)