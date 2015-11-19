SHANGHAI Nov 19 China stocks ended higher on
Thursday, with a sharp rebound in small-caps offsetting the drag
from property shares and investor caution ahead of a flurry of
new listings.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.6 percent, to
3,774.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4
percent, to 3,617.06 points.
Wayne Shen, Shanghai-based fund manager at Ivy Assets, said
that in the short term, the market was under pressure from
upcoming initial public offerings, but looking forward, the
market was not short of money.
"There's ample liquidity in this market," Shen said,
expecting some investors who fled to bonds during the summer
stock market rout are coming back to equities because the debt
market is already frothy, and risky.
"Although there are few signs government stimulus has worked
effectively to reinvigorate the economy, I don't think the
situation would be worse."
Nearly all sectors rose, with tech shares
leading the gains, while Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
surged 4.3 percent.
But property stocks corrected on profit-taking. The CSI300
Real Estate index dipped 0.2 percent, following
Wednesday's 3.5 percent jump.
Shen said that the rally in cyclical stocks, such as real
estate, was not sustainable as investors were more interested in
hi-tech start-ups, which represent China's future.
