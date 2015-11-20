SHANGHAI Nov 20 China stocks were steady on
Friday as fresh easing steps by the central bank were offset by
caution ahead of a flurry of listings and on uncertainty if the
market's sharp rebound from August lows could be sustained.
Chinese stocks have rebounded some 25 percent after plunging
more than 40 percent from mid-June to August.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was flat at 3774.38
points, rising 0.8 percent for the week. The Shanghai Composite
Index was 0.4 percent firmer, at 3630.50 points,
registering a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.
Anxiety over the resumption of initial public offerings
curbed optimism from fresh central bank moves to lower borrowing
costs. Some analysts expect the 28 IPOs to hit the market by
end-year will freeze about 3.5 trillion yuan ($548.5 billion) of
capital.
The People's Bank of China said late on Thursday that it
would cut lending rates for loans made under the standing
lending facility (SLF), a policy tool to inject cash into the
banking system, in its latest effort to aid a struggling
economy.
The easing helped push up prices of banking and
real estate stocks on Friday, but many other
sectors, including transport and healthcare
retreated.
But defence stocks had a strong performance. The execution
of a Chinese hostage by ISIS and international developments
supporting the case for further military expenditure underpinned
the sector.
($1 = 6.3806 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)