SHANGHAI Nov 23 China stocks ended lower on
Monday, with the telecoms sector leading declines and as
investors remained cautious ahead of a fresh batch of listings.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.6 percent, to 3,753.34, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to
3,610.31 points.
Ten Chinese companies published prospectus filings on Monday
indicating they would raise a combined 3 billion yuan ($469.70
million) via share sales, as China resumes initial public
offerings, which were suspended during the summer market rout.
Although the IPOs had been expected for some time, while the
total amount of fundraising appears relatively small, the weak
afternoon performance underscores investor caution after the
market's strong rally since September.
But there were few signs of panic, as some investors are
starting to believe the economy could be near its bottom, after
a slew of government measures to support growth.
Zhou Jintao, chief economist of China Securities Co Ltd,
predicted that China's economy will likely hit bottom in the
first quarter next year, saying cyclical stocks are now worth
investing in.
All main sectors fell on Monday, with the exception of
health care stocks.
