SHANGHAI Nov 24 China stocks recouped early
losses to end marginally higher on Tuesday as a late-afternoon
surge in small-caps offset weakness in resource comapnies.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended little changed at 3,753.89
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2
percent to 3,616.11.
The market has become increasingly volatile after bouncing
more than 20 percent from an August low hit during the summer
market rout, with investors worrying that the rebound is not
sustainable.
Commodity-related stocks including Baoshan Iron and Steel
Corp, Aluminum Corp of China and Yunan
Copper Co fell after metal prices hit multi-year
lows as a strong dollar added to oversupply fears.
"The dynamics in the market were rather similar to yesterday
with investors concerned about the resumption of IPOs as well as
the extremely low commodity prices that we are seeing," said
Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Most sectors dropped, but Shenzhen's start-up board
Banking stocks declined on renewed worries about
lenders' asset quality.
Some Chinese banks, hit by a surge of troubled borrowing in
a weakening economy, are increasingly failing to recognise loans
gone sour on their books to avoid having to stump up capital.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)