SHANGHAI Nov 25 China's tech-heavy start-up
board ChiNext jumped nearly 3 percent on Wednesday
to a 4-month high, lifting the broader market, which was
initially dragged by cyclical sectors.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,781.61, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to
3,647.93 points.
Investors, encouraged by a series of government policies to
promote innovation and entrepreneurship, ploughed money into
tech stocks, while paying little heed to
geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet.
"Despite rising volatility recently, the general trend of
the market is still upward," said Yang Hai, strategist at
Kaiyuan Securities.
"The government will likely maintain loose monetary policies
to ensure smooth economic restructuring."
Investor enthusiasm for small caps spread to blue chips as
well, lifting sectors such as banks and
infrastructure out of negative territory by late
afternoon.
In a sign of growing confidence that China's stock markets
are stabilising, the securities regulator has lifted an order
that required brokerages to buy more shares each day than they
sell for proprietary trading.
But shares of CITIC Securities sagged, after
China's securities association said the brokerage had
inaccurately inflated its derivative business by 1.06 trillion
yuan ($165.92 billion) in a report it submitted in September.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)