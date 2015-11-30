SHANGHAI Nov 30 China stocks ended flat after a
highly volatile session, with major indexes swinging wildly in
and out of negative territory following Friday's more than 5
percent slump.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,566.41, while
the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.3 percent, to
3,445.40 points.
The indexes had plunged more than 3 percent in early
afternoon trading but bargain hunters managed to lift the gauges
into positive territory at market close.
The wild swings reflect diverging views after the market
rebounded over 20 percent from its August lows.
Some analysts said the current correction is natural, and
short-lived, while some others expect to see a repeat of the
summer market rout if the economy continues to slide while the
yuan keeps depreciating.
The real estate index has been very strong
throughout the day, up 3.6 percent at the close.
