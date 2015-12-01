SHANGHAI Dec 1 China stocks posted modest gains
on Tuesday, as persistent signs of weakness in the economy and
liquidity concerns reined in any feel-good mood generated by the
International Monetary Fund's decision to grant the yuan reserve
currency status.
After a volatile session, the blue-chip CSI300 index
rose 0.7 percent, to 3,591.70, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,456.31 points.
Sentiment was restrained by weak factory activity data and
upcoming new listings that threaten to sap short-term market
liquidity.
Traders said that the IMF's decision to add the Chinese
currency to its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket was long
expected, and its impact to the mainland's stock market was
neutral.
"Theoretically, the move would make yuan assets more
attractive to global investors over the long term," said Samuel
Chien, partner of hedge fund house Shanghai Boom Trend
Investment Management Co.
"But on the other hand, there's also high expectation of
further yuan depreciation as Beijing needs a weaker currency to
support its struggling manufacturing sector."
Real estate stocks jumped for the second day,
as investors were attracted by the sector's low valuation, and
the prospects of government support.
"Next year, the government will stimulate domestic demand to
support the economy and this will likely come from property and
infrastructure as both are meaningful contributors to the
economy," Jing Ning, portfolio manager at Fidelity International
said.
Major developers, including China Vanke Co Ltd
and Poly Real Estate, surged 10 percent, the upward
limit.
But banking shares weakened, curbing gains in the benchmark
index.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)