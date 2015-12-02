SHANGHAI Dec 2 China stocks posted their
biggest one-day percentage rise in a month on Wednesday, as
investors rotated out of small caps into blue chips, with
property shares surging for the second day on speculation of
more government stimulus.
The CSI300 index of China's largest listed
companies rose 3.6 percent, to 3,721.95, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 2.3 percent, to 3,536.91 points.
Both indexes had their best one-day performance since Nov.
4.
Investment flowed from more speculative small caps into
relatively cheap blue chips, with a 2.2 percent slide in
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, and a
simultaneous surge in banking and real estate stocks
.
Property giants such as China Vanke Co and Poly
Real Estate Group Co jumped their 10-percent daily
limit for the second day, on market talk that China will unveil
tax incentives to encourage more home purchases.
The sector was also aided by expectations that China's home
prices would rise slightly in the coming year on the back of
Beijing's support, thus relieving some pressure on the slowing
economy.
"The logic of the mainland market is very simple. On the
dark side, there're too few good companies to invest in, as
corporate profit and ROE (return on equity) are both heading
south," said Liu Haiying, Chairman of Haiying (Shanghai)
Investment Consulting Co.
"On the bright side, there's too much liquidity. So the key
question is whether fresh money is flowing into stocks, which I
don't think is the case at the moment."
Despite strong gains in the key indexes, 1,669 stocks fell
on Wednesday, outnumbering gainers, which totalled 868.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)