SHANGHAI Dec 8 Shanghai stocks posted their
biggest loss in 10 days, as disappointing China trade data and
slumping oil prices unnerved investors already cautious ahead of
an anticipated U.S. rate hike that could trigger more capital
outflows.
The Chinese market is also under pressure from a coming wave
of 10 initial public offerings that analysts estimate will
freeze roughly 3 trillion yuan ($467.45 billion) during
subscriptions.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.8 percent, to 3,623.02, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.9 percent, to
3,470.07 points.
"A series of events are damping investors' risk appetites,"
hedge fund house Liuhe Capital said in an email.
These include a possible U.S. rate hike, IPO resumption and
liquidity strain toward year-end, it said.
Data showed on Tuesday that China's exports fell by a
more-than-expected 6.8 percent in November from a year earlier,
a fifth straight month of decline.
During the same month, foreign exchange reserves fell to
their lowest in nearly three years, with analysts blaming
``record" capital outflows on expectations that the yuan will
depreciate.
All major sectors fell, with energy stocks among
the worst casualties, after oil prices hit seven-year lows.
But bucking the trend, China's biggest carriers, including
Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd were
firm, as investors bet lower oil prices will alleviate their
cost burdens.
