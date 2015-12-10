SHANGHAI Dec 10 China shares ended lower on
Thursday, giving up modest gains even after regulators reassured
investors that reforms to company listings would not open a
floodgate of new offerings.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 3,623.08, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to
3,455.50 points.
China's cabinet announced late on Wednesday that the country
would shift to a registration system for initial public
offerings (IPOs) within two years.
The reform will allow the market, instead of regulators, to
decide which firms get to list and how many shares they can
sell. But it also raises the prospect of a large number of
companies rushing to the stock market for fundraising
simultaneously.
In an apparent move to ease investors' concerns, China's
securities regulator said that the reform will be a "gradual"
process, and the IPO floodgate would not be opened all of a
sudden.
"It looks like IPOs would still be under some sort of
control, so the registration system doesn't seem as frightening
as previously thought," said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at
Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
However, he noted that market sentiment is very fragile, due
to sluggishness in the economy and ahead of a likely U.S. rate
hike next week.
Brokerages including Haitong Securities, CITIC
Securities and Guosen Securities rose
initially as investors bet the new IPO system would boost their
underwriting revenues. But the shares gave up their gains in
afternoon trade.
The real estate sector also surrendered sharp
gains earlier on profit-taking.
