SHANGHAI Dec 14 Shanghai stocks jumped more
than 2 percent on Monday in their best session in a month, as
stronger-than-expected November factory activity lifted
sentiment without dashing hopes of fresh stimulus.
But stocks linked to Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group
slumped, as investors had their first chance to react to news
that Fosun's billionaire chairman was assisting authorities with
an investigation.
Overcoming an early morning wobble, the Shanghai Composite
Index ended the session 2.5 percent higher, at 3,520.67
points, posting its best performance since Nov. 4.
The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 2.9 percent, to
3,711.32.
Investors were encouraged by signs of economic stabilisation
after data released over the weekend showed China's factory
output growth picked up to a five-month high, beating market
expectations.
Nonetheless, not all held an optimistic view of the economy.
"We believe the faster growth in industrial production is
transitory as the headwinds from industry overcapacity remain,"
Barclays said in a report on Monday. "We continue to look for
more fiscal and monetary easing to support growth."
Stocks rose across the board, with industrial,
infrastructure and real estate shares
among the biggest gainers.
Resource shares also bounced sharply, even as
seven companies in the sector were removed from the flagship
CSI300 Index on Monday in a constituent adjustment that reflects
changing investor preference.
Fosun-related shares, however, tumbled, even though Fosun
Chairman Guo Guangchang made his first public appearance on
Monday since reports he had gone missing last week.
Fosun Pharmaceutical lost 3.8 percent, Shanghai
Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co shed 2.4 percent, while
Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co tumbled 6.4
percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)