SHANGHAI Dec 15 China stocks ended slightly
lower on Tuesday, with a correction in banking and resource
shares countering a surge in property firms that was triggered
by hopes of more support measures for the real estate market.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent to 3,694.39 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to
3,510.35 points.
Chinese leaders, meeting ahead of an agenda-setting
conference, pledged on Monday to keep the country's economic
growth in a "reasonable range" in 2016 by expanding domestic
demand and making supply-side improvements.
A Reuters poll taken over the past week showed analysts
expect the Shanghai Composite Index to rise to 3,600 by the
middle of next year before adding 8 percent to end 2016 at
3,900.
Property stocks surged as the government vowed to take more
steps next year to help companies lower costs, tackle high
inventories of unsold homes and ward off financial risks. An
index tracking the sector jumped 3.1 percent.
"An important step towards normalising the economy is having
a stable property sector so it is likely a high-priority item
for the authorities," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co.
But banking, infrastructure and
resource shares fell as investors took profits after
the previous day's sharp rally.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)